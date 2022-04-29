ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Small businesses will be celebrated in Abilene during National Small Business Week May 2-6.

The Abilene Chamber of Commerce is organizing several events to honor local small businesses, which make up more than 90% of their 1,300 members.

A new activity will take place each day as follows:

Kick Off – Monday, May 2

3:30 p.m. ribbon cutting to kickoff Small Business Week on the Star Dodge showroom floor.

Salute to Small Business Week Awards Luncheon – Tuesday, May 3

Luncheon to celebrate small businesses at 201 Mesquite from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. More info here.

Wake Up Wednesday – Wednesday, May 4

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Abilene Woman’s Club at 3425 S 14th Street (Sponsored by First Financial Bank, the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center, and Star Dodge)

Tribute to Small Business on Social Media – Friday, May 6

Join the conversation on social media. Use #SmallBizWeek on social media and follow the Abilene Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Abilene’s Small Business Week Celebrations are sponsored by the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center, First Financial Bank Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Hyundai, and the Development Corporation of Abilene.