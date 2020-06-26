Abilene Chamber CEO appointed to Texas Association of Business Board of Directors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - You've seen the headlines surrounding the death of George Floyd and you've heard the stories. Now the Abilene Police Department (APD) is taking action by opening up the conversation.

"When the death of Mr. Floyd occurred it just kind of spurred everything up. The direction from our administration from Chief Standridge was something needs to happen," said Rick Tomlin with the Abilene Police Department. "How do you know how others feel without getting together and talking about it?"