Abilene Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for 2020 Outstanding Citizen of the Year

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce is pleased to begin accepting nominations for the 2020 Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

To be considered for the award, the nomination must be received by Monday, Aug. 3 and the recipient will be announced at the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting and Awards Celebration on Sept. 17, 2020.



Given annually since 1946, the Outstanding Citizen of the Year is awarded to a person (or persons) who has a made a significant impact on our great city. Individuals and organizations are invited to nominate someone they believe has contributed in an outstanding manner to the betterment of the Abilene community over the last year, several years or a lifetime in determining the award.



Recognition for workforce or job-related activities is not criteria for consideration for the award. Civic involvement, volunteer efforts, selflessness and dedication to making Abilene a better place to live for all citizens are traits exhibited by previous honorees.

