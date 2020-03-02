Abilene Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for Small Business Awards

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As part of National Small Business Week, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce would like to take the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and small business owners across the Big Country. The Chamber is currently seeking nominations to recognize small businesses during their annual Small Business Week celebrations and Small Business Week Awards luncheon Tuesday, May 5.



The Chamber will bestow four important peer recognition awards at the luncheon which are:

Small Business Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Small Business Community Investment Award

Family Owned Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

“We don’t always celebrate the contribution of our small businesses – the men and women who drive our local and national economy. But during Small Business Week, we set aside the time to do exactly that. It’s our week to celebrate the work they do,” said Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.



The Chamber will be spotlighting the individuals and businesses who, through their independent entrepreneurial spirit, play a vital role in building the community and the economy. To be nominated is a reward by itself, and a nomination serves as a great tribute to a company’s leadership and employees.



Deadline for nominations are Friday, March 27. The finalists for these awards will be announced at the Chamber Chairman’s Showcase Thursday, April 9, at the Abilene Convention Center at 5:30 pm.



“90 percent of the businesses associated with the Chamber of Commerce are small businesses,” said Kim Bosher, Director of Events. “We want to continue this tradition each year as it benefits everyone who is involved.”



For more information, criteria, or to nominate a small business, visit www.abilenechamber.com

