Abilene Christian University Police Chief leaving after 20 years of service

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University’s Police Chief will be leaving after 20 years of service.

Chief Jimmy Ellison has accepted a job in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and will be leaving the university in February.

Although Chief Ellison’s parting is a loss to the ACU community, university officials are glad he is able to be closer to his family.

“After 20 years of outstanding service and leadership, Chief Jimmy Ellison will be leaving ACU this spring. I cannot begin to express how much respect I have for Jimmy and all that he has accomplished her,” Senior Vice President for Operations Kevin Campbell remarks. “Although I am excited about the opportunity he has before him, he will be sorely missed. Jimmy has led the ACUPD successfully and helped develop this department into one of the best university police departments in the country.”

The search for ACU’s new Chief of Police will begin in the coming weeks, and Chief Ellison is expected to assist in the decision making process.

