Abilene Christian University professor drops the beat in viral coronavirus music video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene University professor has gone viral for dropping the beat in a video about the coronavirus.

Assistant Professor of Management Dennis Marquardt filmed the video for his Management 330 course as he prepared to begin teaching remotely because campus is closed.

“We’re gonna be learning. . . in a different way,” he raps while pointing out that his students will now be wearing pajamas while he gives lectures via video chat.

Meanwhile, he says he’s not stressed as he wears shorts while he teaches from home.

And with a catchy chorus – “corona is bringing some heat, but we’re not gonna retreat because your learning’s gonna be fine while we take this course online” – it’s clear why Professor Marquardt’s video has garnered thousands of views.

