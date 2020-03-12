Abilene Christian University taking coronavirus precautions, including extended spring break and online classes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University is taking precautions against the coronavirus, including extending spring break, moving to online classes, and canceling study abroad programs.

Spring break will now be extended through March 20, with residence halls and dining areas reopening March 14.

Classes will then take place online from March 23 through April 9 for anyone attending the main campus.

University officials say all students studying abroad are also returning to the United States.

The full statement issued by Abilene Christian University reads as follows:

ACU senior leadership is continually monitoring the rapidly changing global threat posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information is being gathered regularly from a number of sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. State Department and the World Health Organization (WHO) as we consider what is best for the ACU community. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally or on campus, we are initiating the following actions:

Spring Break is being extended March 16-20, 2020.

Residence halls and dining operations will reopen March 14 to accommodate students who need those services.

Online-only instruction on the main campus will take place March 23 through April 9. Additionally, our Emergency Response and Health Response teams have been meeting to formulate the university’s actions if COVID-19 were to become an issue on our residential campus.

All university-sponsored travel – domestic and international – will be suspended through March 31 and evaluated thereafter.

ACU Study Abroad groups are returning to the U.S.

Intercollegiate athletics schedules and events will be determined in consultation with the NCAA. Other university events will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

FAQs have been developed for ACU audiences.

We are taking this global threat very seriously and keeping the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff as our highest priority. We will implement any new restrictions or necessary measures to keep the ACU community safe.

Hardin-Simmons University is taking similar precautions, and McMurry University is monitoring the situation but hasn’t made a decision regarding their plan of action at this time.

