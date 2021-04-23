Abilene City Council approves Entertainment District Task Force

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Weeks ago, Abilene City Councilman Weldon Hurt brought up the possibility of an Entertainment District to City Manager Robert Hanna, who then presented the idea to council.

“I am feeling really good about it,” said Hurt.

The council unanimously approved a task force, which will look at the pros and cons of having an open container district in the downtown area.

“The task force – it’s good because it’s not just us just having to make this decision, other people from our community, unpaid citizens are going to be out there asking these questions and help make this decision,” said Hurt.

Mayor Anthony Williams asked each city council person to appoint one resident they thought would be a good representation of the city to this task force.

“And just know this is a very diverse task force, there’s lots of questions that they are going to bring up, some of the issues that people have brought forward, they have an open mind, to try to see if this thing will work in Abilene,” said Hurt.

The task force members are: Katherine Beeman, Jeff Ronquillo, Cindy Frazier, Mandy Schumann, Steve Davis, Ian Nickerson, and J.R. Cochron.

During Thursday’s meeting, the council also unanimously voted to approve the Abilene Fire Department’s request for more funding to cover physicals to screen fire fighters for cancer.

Council approved a state grant for the Abilene Police Department to fund their child forensic interview position, which last year conducted 422 interviews.