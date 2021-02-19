Abilene City Manager praises water workers, neighbors helping each other

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna got emotional after Friday’s emergency city council meeting, where he thanked water utility crews and neighbors who have stepped up to help one another during this week’s historic winter storm.

“When I woke up this morning, it was 7 degrees and [water utility crews] were out there working. They haven’t stopped working, around the clock 24/7,” said Hanna.

Thursday afternoon the city reported 23 water line leaks, and by Friday morning they had just 10 more to go through.

“All I can say is, ‘Thank you.’ This is hard. These men and women deserve all the grace, they are out there every day working hard and I am proud of them,” said Hanna.

The Texas National Guard also lent a helping hand to Abilene residents on Friday.

Crews hit the roads to deliver drinkable water to those still without service.

This week Abilene braved freezing temperatures, icy roads, cold homes, and faucets with no water.

“I’ve seen men and women reaching out to their neighbors, I’ve seen people help push cars, all the things,” said Hanna.

Once again though, Abilene has proven that when times get tough, the city sticks together.

“This is who Abilene is,” said Hanna.