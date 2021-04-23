Abilene community blesses Our House for Young Women

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a small group attended the Our House Blessing at the soon to be completed Our House for Young Women, operated by nonprofit BCFS Health and Human Services-Abilene.



Jay and Nancy Capra led prayer for the event, which was followed by a beam signing.



“We especially pray over this property that it be dedicated to Christ-like living,” Nancy Capra

said in a prayer over Our House for Young Women. “We ask your favor on the lives that have

lived here, are living here and will live here.”



Alana Jeter, Regional Director with BCFS Health and Human Services and an Abilene resident,

said the beam signing was an important way for the community that built the house to leave a

mark on the structure that will last long after construction is complete. The beams will be

covered in a few weeks with sheetrock and paint, but the words written on those beams will live

on as long as the house is standing.



Attendees left everything from personal messages to Bible verses as they signed beams

throughout the building.



On one was written, “By wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established; by knowledge the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches” (Proverbs 24:3-4, ESV).



This most recent development of Our House expands one of the many programs overseen by

BCFS-Abilene that provides for young people without a home. Our House in Abilene was first

opened in December 2012, and since then has served male residents exclusively.



For nine years, Our House has offered the space and tools necessary for young men to transcend from youth into independent adults. This newest building of the Our House program will expand BCFSAbilene’s offerings and include the same quality of housing and care to local young women.

Guests listen to a blessing from Nancy Capra , including BCFS System Board Member Lanny Hall (BCFS)

Nancy Capra and her fellow members of Big Country CASA have been great community partners of the Our House program (BCFS)

Many of the beams signed included biblical verses or references, like this one from Proverbs 3 (BCFS)

Jay Capra leaves his mark on Our House for Young Women (BCFS)

Nancy Capra signs a beam at the new Our House structure (BCFS)

Construction is expected to be complete this July. To learn more about Our House or find out

how you can contribute to this project benefiting young women in the Big Country, visit

DiscoverBCFS.net/Abilene.