Abilene convenience store robbed Tuesday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene convenience store was robbed Tuesday night.

Police responded to a 7-Eleven on the 5100 block of S. 7th Street around 9:45 p.m. after a robbery was reported.

The exact details of the robbery, including what was stolen, have not been disclosed.

Investigators are now searching for the suspect responsible for this Aggravated Robbery.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

