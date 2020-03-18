Abilene loses $4 million in one week during coronavirus cancellations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has lost nearly $4 million dollars in one week due to cancelled events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 12, forty-one different groups have cancelled their Abilene events, wiping out an estimated $3.97 million in direct revenue.

“I can’t reiterate enough the importance of buying local, ordering food from local restaurants and doing all we can to help local businesses,” Nanci Liles, Executive Director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says.

The ACVB is keeping an updated list of cancellations and changes to events due to COVID-19.

Check it out by visiting their website.

Latest Posts: