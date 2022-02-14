ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau has named a new leader after a nationwide search that began when former Executive Director Nanci Liles announced her retirement after 36 years.

Robert Lopez, a Texas native with a background in journalism, hospitality, management and sales, will now begin his role as Vice President of the Convention and Visitors Bureau March 21.



“I could not be more pleased by the search committee’s recommendation of Robert,” said President & CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Doug Peters. “Robert brings to our organization over 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and we know that he will bring a fresh perspective to our organization while honoring our long-standing history.”

Lopez is originally from McAllen, getting a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Texas Pan American and later working in the hospitality industry, becoming the Director of Sales for Visit McAllen in 2012, where he managed a team of six – spearheading marketing and tourism efforts for the City.



“There are great things happening in Abilene right now, and I’m excited to join the team to be a part of the city’s growth,” said Robert. “I was incredibly impressed with the people I met during this process and the vision they shared for the community was exciting. I look forward to meeting and learning from the community as we explore new opportunities to drive Abilene’s tourism sector.”



Liles announced her retirement in September. During her 36 years, she oversaw 7,839 conventions, bringing in 2.6 million visitors and $614.5 million in economic impact to Abilene.