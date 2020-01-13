Abilene councilwoman Donna Albus not hanging up her hat anytime soon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city councilwoman Donna Albus is not hanging up her hat anytime soon as she prepares for the upcoming election season.

Albus announced her intent for reelection to City Council Place 3 during a gathering at 5D Custom Hats & Leather Monday morning.

“What a cohesive council we have now. . .our leadership with Robert Hanna, and Doug Peters, and now Misty Mayo,” Albus explained. “We are ready to just explode in Abilene in such a fabulous way.”

Albus was sworn in to serve her inaugural term on the council in 2017.

Her seat, as well as the Mayor and City Council Place 4, are all up for election.

Place 4 incumbent Weldon Hurt has also already announced his intent to seek reelection.

The candidacy filing period will take place from January 15 through February 14.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and meet the following residency requirements:

Mayor candidates can live in any part of Abilene with no restrictions;

candidates can live in any part of Abilene with no restrictions; Place 3 candidates shall be residents of the City north of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line; and

candidates shall be residents of the City of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line; and Place 4 candidates shall be residents of the City south of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line.

The election will take place May 2.

