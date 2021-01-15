Abilene couple arrested for abuse after child shows up with ‘severe bruising’ at school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple has been arrested for abuse after a child showed up with severe bruising at school.

Robert Pace, 47, and Tessa Pace, 43, were both arrested Thursday for Injury to a Child in connection to the crime.

An arrest report states a child under the age of 14 made an outcry of abuse at school.

The report also reveals the child had “severe bruising to [their] body.”

Both Robert and Tessa refused to interview with police, according to the report.

They were both released from jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 each.