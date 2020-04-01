Abilene couple buys $2,000 of hand sanitizer for first responders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple spent $2,000 buying hand sanitizer for first responders.

Abilene police took to social media Wednesday to thank Eddie and Brenda Alexander.

“They purchased $2,000 in medical grade hand sanitizer to distribute to key organizations like doctors, nurses, clinics and yes, to your Abilene Police Dpt,” a social media post states.

Thank you, Eddie, Brenda, and everyone else in Abilene who is doing what they can during this time of need!

