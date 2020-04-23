Abilene father indicted, accused of having meth around 9-month-old child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father accused of having meth around his 9-month-old child has been indicted.
Noah Brandt, 26, was indicted for Endangering a Child and Possession of Methamphetamine in connection to an incident that happened in January 2020.
Court documents state Brandt was pulled over for a traffic stop while his 9-month-old daughter was in the vehicle.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics, so the vehicle was searched, revealing 2 pipes, .5 grams of methamphetamine, and a handgun.
During a subsequent interview, the documents state, “Brandt admitted the methamphetamine was his and that he would purchase methamphetamine for his friends for a cut of the methamphetamine and had been doing that for approximately the last 5 years.”
Another box of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle near the child, though it was not claimed by Brandt.
Brandt remains held in jail on bonds totaling $21,000.
