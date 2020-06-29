Abilene Freedom Festival releases health and safety guidelines for 2020 event

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Freedom Festival, planned for Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the Expo Center of Taylor County, has published some health and safety guidelines for those planning to attend the event.

“In keeping with the guidelines set by the State and by the City and County for outdoor events, we are encouraging attendees to plan responsibly for social distancing efforts,” said Co-Chairman, Kelly Jay.

The event is encouraging attendees to practice social distancing limits while waiting in line at concert/music area, food trucks, vendor booths and children’s activity areas. Wearing a mask is encouraged for folks entering the Expo Center grounds and event activity areas.

The event will be handing out small hand sanitizers to persons entering the event area. In addition, there will be hand sanitizer stations in various locations inside the Expo grounds. In the children’s activities area, local company Germ Killers will be sanitizing all of the activities and equipment every hour.

They are also going to sanitize the seating areas, buildings and display booths before and during the event. There will be additional portable restrooms with hand washing sinks available. Also, sanitizing will take place in the VIP area, the OSI Frigid Zone in the Round Building, and around the seating areas at the Black Plumbing/Maverick Saw Cutting entertainment stage.

“The open area on the Expo Center grounds is large enough to accommodate social distancing, and still allow people attending the Freedom Festival plenty of room to enjoy the concerts, children’s activities, food trucks and have a great view of the WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular,” stated Mr. Jay.

The Festival area will open at 4:00p on July 4th, to ticket holders. Entry into the Abilene Freedom Festival will be through the Rock Gate at the East End of the grounds. A screening station will be there to check the temperature of attendees as they enter.

“It’s a simple process to stand in front of the station and place your wrist close to the sensor to get a person’s temperature,” said Mr. Jay.

The concerts will begin on the Black Plumbing/Maverick Saw Cutting stage on the Expo Center grounds at 5:30p with Jerrod Medulla, followed by Wade Bowen at 6:30p to 8:00p. Headliner Neal McCoy will begin at 8:30p.

