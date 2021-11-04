Abilene gun range feeling effects of ammo shortage this hunting season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nick Watkins has been coming to Abilene Indoor Gun Range for around 12 or 13 years. Watkins used to enjoy coming to the range frequently to see the new guns and spend time shooting there as well, but recently that changed.

“Just don’t get to shoot as much as I used to,” Watkins said.

This year a shortage in ammo prevented him from doing so. That shortage, also affecting local gun shops like Abilene Indoor Gun Range. Co-Owner of the Range, James Hill says he’s never seen it quite like this.

“We’ve seen an uptick in gun purchasing and I hear these great numbers like oh you’ve got one point 5 million new gun owners in the united states, well if you think about it each new gun owner is gonna buy ammo,” Hill said.

This, combined with the pandemic was the beginning of the shortage they are seeing now, causing suppliers to take action.

“Well it’s affecting your hunting rifle ammo,” Hill said.

Hunting season is kicking off in the Big Country and shot gun shells are scarce. He says they don’t have them at the range and for upcoming deer season, they are limiting customers to one box. Hill says meanwhile what they are seeing is local manufacturing of ammo, and he thinks they will see more soon.



He also thinks they will see an uptick in sport shooting at the range when things get back to normal.