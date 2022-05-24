ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene High School seniors are accused of vandalizing the school after hours.

Abilene ISD officials told KTAB and KRBC that the school was damaged last week during, “an unapproved activity involving several AHS Seniors.”

The officials say these seniors were given ‘appropriate consequences’ but didn’t elaborate on those consequences, as it is district policy to not comment on student discipline.

Law enforcement did assist Abilene ISD with the initial investigation, but no arrests have been made.

No further information, including the nature of the vandalism, has been released.