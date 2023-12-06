ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene home that has been illegally supplying electricity to a homeless camp could be among several demolished soon.

Abilene’s Board of Building Standards heard the case of a condemned home on the 2000 block of Graham Street.

Investigators began looking at this property in May and found an elderly woman living inside with a homeless camp next door. A couple of months later, they learned a utensil had been used to make a connection inside the meter box to supply power to the homeless camp.

The electricity was shut off and the property went further into the condemnation process, and during Thursday’s Board of Building Standards meeting, a final measure to save the house was approved.

Owners must now provide a 30-day plan of action to repair the home, including having costs estimated and permits pulled, then rough-in inspections must take place in 60 days, followed by final inspections when the permits are completed.

Board of Building Standards also heard condemnation cases about a home that had broken down vehicles filling the yard and a home where the owner is serving a life sentence for a 1984 murder.

For the entire Fiscal Year from October 2022 through September 2023, 14 condemned homes were demolished by the City of Abilene for a cost of just under $8 thousand each, and an additional 9 were demolished by the owner.