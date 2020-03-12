Abilene hospitals confirm no positive coronavirus cases, people are being tested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene hospitals have confirmed they have received no positive cases of the coronavirus yet, however, people are being tested.

Thursday morning, Abilene Regional Medical Center told KTAB and KRBC they have administered at least one test (they wouldn’t disclose how many) for COVID-19, though so far haven’t received positive results.

The hospital also says people have been coming into their emergency room asking to be tested.

Abilene Regional says the following criteria must be met for a test to be administered:

Patients are being screened for known risk factors—fever, cough and shortness of breath, travel to areas with many identified cases, or close contact with someone known to be infected with COVID-19. When a patient meets these criteria, they will be given a medical mask to wear, isolated in a private room or separate area away from other patients, and attending staff will wear personal protective equipment. The recommendation to test patients who meet the risk criteria is made by the attending physician. As this situation has evolved, the CDC is updating their guidance and we update our processes with these guidelines. If a suspected COVID-19 case is identified, the attending physician will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, and coordinate with the department of health as necessary.

Hendrick Regional Medical Center says there are no patients with coronavirus at their hospital, and they did not respond when asked if they have been administrating tests.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, which is in close contact with state health officials and the CDC, says they also have not heard of any positive cases in the City at this time.

Before Thursday’s city council meeting, Mayor Anthony Williams addressed the public, saying ‘Abilene is at risk’ for the coronavirus and that the City is prepared for any positive cases.

He says there are currently three people who have self-quarantined out of fear they may have contracted the virus.

Abilene and Wylie ISD’s have canceled all athletic events though Friday as a precaution, and Hardin-Simmons University announced coronavirus concerns have prompted them to extended spring break then move to online classes to finish out the semester.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

