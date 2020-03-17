1  of  43
Abilene ISD: 21 employees self-quarantined for traveling outside the US

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-one Abilene ISD employees are self-quarantined after traveling outside of the United States.

AISD staff says these employees, ranging from hourly staff to administrators, were not necessarily exposed to coronavirus, but are at risk due to spring break travel.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are doing our part to try and help flatten the curve and prevent any type of exposure or spread,” AISD staff explains.

Students across the district were instructed to remain home through at least March 20 to lessen the risk of spreading the virus – COVID-19.

During this time, school administrators prescreen employees and students to see if they were at risk due where they went over spring break.

In addition, they are asking anyone who is experiencing symptoms of illness, such as fever, to stay home until they are better.

