Abilene ISD asks community to rank new names for Confederate schools

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is asking community members to rank potential new names for Confederate schools in the district.

AISD recently released a list of 12 names that are being considered to replace the current names on Jackson, Johnston, and Lee elementary schools.

Now, they need further feedback from the community to narrow down their selections.

Read the press release below to find out how to participate:

The Abilene Independent School District continues to collect community feedback related to new names for Jackson, Johnston, and Lee elementary schools. The AISD Board of Trustees appointed a collaborative School Renaming Committee to help guide this decision. After thoroughly reviewing suggestions from the community, the Committee presented a list of 12 names for further consideration to the Board on Thursday, November 5. Please use the form (linked here) to provide the Committee and the Board with your preferences regarding these names. Those who fill out the form will be asked to rank order all 12 names. Ranking all 12 names may require you to scroll to the right on the form. To read more about a name, click the plus sign symbol on the gray information boxes below. After you complete your ranking, you will be given an opportunity to provide additional feedback or supporting information. Please note that your name and residency status are required to submit the form.

