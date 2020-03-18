1  of  43
Closings and Delays
Abilene, Wylie ISDs, City to give coronavirus update live at 2:00 p.m.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD, Wylie ISD, and the City will give a coronavirus update during a live press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference, hosted by Superintendent Dr. David Young, Superintendent Joey Light, and Mayor Anthony Williams, will take place at One AISD Center at 2:00 p.m.

KTAB and KRBC will broadcast the press conference live on TV and it will also be streamed on BigCountryHomepage.com/live.

Those on social media can also catch the conference live on the KTAB and KRBC Facebook pages.

