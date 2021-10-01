Abilene ISD closes kindergarten classroom due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD has decided to close a kindergarten classroom for the next week due to COVID-19.

The classroom, which is at Purcell Elementary, had five students test positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Originally, the class was placed into quarantine on campus but Friday, AISD – with advise from the Taylor County Public Health District – made the decision to close the class completely, meaning all students in that class will not return to campus until Tuesday, October 12.

All affected students will be able to continue receiving education at home through remote learning.

Principal Matilda Jimenez sent the following message to parents to notify them of the closure:

Good evening parents, this is principal Matilda Jimenez with an important message concerning Purcell Elementary School. Earlier today we learned that five participants in a kindergarten classroom tested positive for COVID-19. It is out of an abundance of caution – and with the recommendation of the Taylor County Health Department and AISD medical advisors – that we are informing you that we are quarantining – or closing – that class beginning Friday, October 1st with their return to campus scheduled for Tuesday, October 12th. I want to make clear that we are not closing the entire Purcell campus and we are confident that our health and safety protocols will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Purcell campus at 671-4845. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance in the AISD and we look forward to continuing to serve the Purcell community in the days ahead. Thank you.

Abilene ISD currently has 124 active cases of COVID-19 among all students, faculty, and staff across the district.