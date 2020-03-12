Abilene ISD holding meeting on coronavirus Friday to ‘finalize plans moving forward’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will be holding a meeting Friday to “finalize plans moving forward” as they continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.

AISD officials released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

As you are certainly aware, the situation regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be very fluid not only in this country, but across the globe. We’ve all seen the news concerning shutdowns, cancellations, suspensions of professional and collegiate athletics leagues and competitions, and we’ve seen the federal government take unprecedented action as well.

Just as we did last Friday before Spring Break began, I want to assure you that despite our schools being closed for the break we are continuing to monitor how the Coronavirus could potentially affect the Abilene Independent School District. The AISD administrative team has been participating in daily calls with state, local and federal health officials and is actively monitoring the situation. Additionally, I am communicating with local officials, other superintendents and university presidents in the area.

There are several meetings Thursday afternoon that should provide much more information to us on how to most appropriately respond. Our administration is meeting tomorrow morning with other area superintendents and school leaders to finalize plans moving forward. We will issue community-wide communication tomorrow afternoon.

Please know that student and staff safety is of the utmost importance to us and we will be very cautious in how we proceed. This is not solely an Abilene community issue, but a global issue, and it will take all of us working in partnership to ensure the right decisions are being made and the correct information is being shared.