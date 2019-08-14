Abilene ISD receives ‘B’ rating from TEA, 4 campuses rated ‘F’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD received an overall ‘B’ rating, and four campuses received ‘F’s during the Texas Education Agency’s second year to grade schools with ‘A-F’ accountability ratings.

During a press conference Wednesday, Abilene ISD leaders revealed their accountability ratings, which show that in addition to the overall ‘B’ rating, individual campuses receives the following grades:

Abilene High School – B

ATEMS High School – A

Cooper High School – B

Woodson Center – B

Clack Middle School – C

Craig Middle School – C

Madison Middle School – C

Mann Middle School – C

Austin Elementary School – A

Bassetti Elementary School – C

Bonham Elementary School – F

Bowie Elementary School – C

Dyess Elementary School – B

Jackson Elementary School – F

Johnston Elementary School – C

Lee Elementary School – F

Martinez Elementary School – C

Ortiz Elementary School – D

Reagan Elementary School – F

Taylor Elementary School – C

Thomas Elementary School – B

Ward Elementary School – C

A press release reveals, “campuses that received an F Rating will walk through a rigorous improvement process that specifically targets closing the achievement gap and ensuring that all students on campus make one or more year’s worth of academic growth during the school year.”

In addition to the ratings, the following Abilene ISD campuses received distinctions for performing well in certain areas: Abilene High School, ATEMS, Cooper High School, Clack Middle School, Craig Middle School, Austin Elementary, Bassetti Elementary, Taylor Elementary, and Thomas Elementary.

The TEA ratings grade districts and schools overall and also in individual categories based on student abilities at the end of the year (Student Achievement), the growth of students’ abilities compared to other districts (School Progress), and how well different groups of students are performing (Closing the Gaps).