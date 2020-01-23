Abilene ISD sees increase in flu cases, more than 200 students absent last week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD has seen an increase in flu cases, with more than 200 student absences reported last week.

237 students district-wide were absent the week of January 17, nearly triple the number of students who were absent the week prior.

District officials say they are working hard to prevent illness from spreading, but they need help from parents to keep kids up-to-date on good health and hygiene practices.

They released the following illness prevention steps for parents to go over with their children:

Teach your children to wash their hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Teach your children not to share personal items like drinks, food or unwashed utensils.

Teach your children to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they sneeze or cough. Throw the tissue in the trash after using. Remind them to cough or sneeze into the inside of their elbows instead of their hand when a tissue is not available.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Know the signs and symptoms of the flu. Symptoms of the flu include fever (100°F (37.8°C), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, and feeling very tired. Some people may also vomit or have diarrhea.

Keep sick children at home for at least 24 hours after they no longer have fever except to get medical care. The fever should be gone for at least 24 hours, without the use of a fever-reducing medication, before they return to school. A fever is defined as 100°F (37.8°C) or higher. Keeping children with a fever at home will reduce the number of people who may be infected.

Do not send children to school if they are sick.

Abilene ISD has been disinfecting all district facilities on nights and weekends to curb the chances of cross-contamination.

They are also in contact with the Taylor County Health Department to monitor flu conditions within the city.

