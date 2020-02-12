Abilene ISD teacher resigns after getting arrested during human trafficking investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD teacher has resigned after getting arrested during a human trafficking investigation.

Jim Counts, a former teacher at Mann Middle School, submitted his resignation Wednesday after he was one of twelve men officially charged with Prostitution in connection to an investigation that began in late 2019.

Abilene ISD released the following statement regarding Counts’ arrest and subsequent resignation:

Jim Counts has been on administrative leave since Dec. 3, when we were made aware of the allegations against him. Since that time he has not been on campus or in front of students in any capacity. We are aware of the warrant that was issued this morning, and earlier today Mr. Counts submitted his resignation effective at the end of the school year. We will pursue action in accordance with state law that may impact the effective date of his separation from AISD.

All twelve men arrested, including Counts, are accused of soliciting sex from a woman, identified as only an Asian woman in her 30s, who had been trafficked into Abilene from someone who lived out of state.

Police found advertisements for this woman on the dark web.

The FBI is assisting in the human trafficking investigation.

