Abilene ISD wants community members, students to form committee to rename Confederate schools

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is looking for community members and students to form committees to rename Confederate schools in the district.

AISD Board of Trustee members approved a process and timeline to rename the campuses – Jackson, Johnston, and Lee Elementary schools – during a meeting Monday night.

The first step in the process involves forming a committee from community members, students, and parents connected to the affected schools.

These community members will come up with name recommendations by December 3, and the school board will have the first chance to approve new names December 7.

“New names for each campus will not take effect until after the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.” according to a press release.

Anyone interested in becoming part of the committee for renaming the schools is asked to send an email with their name, contact info, and campus they represent to gregory.fleming@abileneisd.org.

Reagan Elementary could be renamed as well, but right now, Abilene ISD does not have plans to continue using that campus as an education center.

However, if that changes, school board members reserved the right to put Reagan through the same renaming process.

Latest Posts: