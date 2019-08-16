Abilene joins show of support for El Paso following ‘horrific’ mass shooting

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene City Council and Mayor Anthony Williams unanimously approved a proclamation expressing support for the City of El Paso, which was the site of a horrific mass shooting on August 3, 2019.

A gunman killed 22 El Pasoans and injured 26 others. It is the third deadliest mass shooting in the history of our great State and the seventh deadliest in modern United States history.

“We want our wonderful citizens in the Abilene community to recognize that we are all part of a bigger collective in the great State of Texas, and therefore make this proclamation in honor of the victims,” said Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams.

This proclamation is part of a group of other West Texas cities who are also showing support.

Joining Abilene are the cities of Lubbock, San Angelo, Odessa, Midland, Odessa, Big Spring and Amarillo