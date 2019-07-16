Abilene Law Enforcement Center may face demolition

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-Taylor County will be sending a group of engineers to assess the law enforcement center building downtown, that will determine if the building is worth salvaging.



Sheriff Ricky Bishop said the law enforcement center is facing a myriad of problems including water damage, foundation deterioration and mold.



“Sewer smell for one–we get that on a regular basis,” said Bishop.



Besides the countless needed repairs and maintenance issues, the sheriff’s office has simply reached its storage capacity.



“You name it, we’re out of room for it,” said Bishop. “We’re completely out of room for property and evidence storage

to office space [and] file storage.”



Bishop said he hopes to build a new facility by the detention center, a sensible move in terms of logistics, especially for the filing of records and court documents.



The building, which is not young by any means and has seen different uses, including as a department store which caught fire. The store was then repurposed into the LEC in the mid 1980s.



“…this building has served its purpose we need to modernize more, and we need bigger facilities because we’re just outgrowing,” said Bishop.



Taylor County commissioners agree said Judge Downing Bolls. Bolls said the building may be demolished and turned into a parking lot to facilitate the traffic for the Taylor County courthouse.



“We need do the best thing and the best option for the taxpayers out there and if that building is going to be a money pit, my personal opinion is we’ve got to find something different to do with it,” said Bolls.



