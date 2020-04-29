Abilene legislator says hair salons, barber shops, other beauty businesses should be allowed to open

Dody’s Hair Creation owner and operator Dody Morrison wears personal protective equipment during a haircut service for Evelyn Wilson, Friday, April 24, 2020, at her salon in Ketchikan, Alaska. Both Wilson and Morrison conversed with each other from behind masks. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene legislator says that hair salons, barber shops, and other beauty businesses should be allowed to open Friday.

Texas State Representative Stan Lambert says, “cosmetologists, barbers, estheticians, and other beauty workers can all operate their businesses in a safe and responsible manner.”

He cites their state licensing, training, inspections, and exams, to explain why they are qualified to operate in a safe manner.

Many Texas businesses, including malls, movie theaters, and restaurants, will be able to open to the public at 25% capacity beginning Friday, May 1, under direction of Governor Greg Abbott, who says social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Beauty services are expected to be included in the next phase of business openings, which is scheduled to happen within the next few weeks.

