ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mainstay bakery in downtown Abilene is closing for good after more than 30 years in business.

Owners of McKay’s Bakery on the 200 block of Cypress Street told KTAB and KRBC their last day will be July 29.

Amy Riley, whose father owns the store, said that they would sell the company, including the name, for the right price, but her family will no longer be involved in running the bakery.

Riley says a lack of profit since the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a struggle to find employees has fueled their decision to close. She also says her family has refused to raise prices, despite rising inflation costs.

McKay’s Bakery first opened in the back of Fat Bosses Pub downtown in September 1991, and two years later in September 1993, they moved into their Cypress Street location.

Right now, no final sales or celebrations have been officially scheduled, but there could be a sendoff party July 29 to pay homage to all the good McKay’s Bakery has brought to the Abilene community over the last 30 years.