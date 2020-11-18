Abilene man accused of child sex crime after newborn tests positive for meth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was accused of a child sex crime after a newborn tested positive for meth.

Silviano Ocon, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state the outcry came from a 12-year-old child during a CPS screening.

CPS began investigating her family after a newborn tested positive for meth.

The newborn’s mother admitted to using the drug, so all children in her home were screened.

Doucments revela the 12-year-old said Ocon, “had sexually assaulted her from kindergarten through fourth grade.”

She was able to describe several instances of sexual assault, saying “sometimes he [Ocon] would bribe her with dolls and chips,” and that it “changed the way she looked at life and looked at boys,” according to the documents.

Ocon remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Latest Posts: