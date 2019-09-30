Abilene man accused of keeping hard drive of child porn at north side business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of keeping a hard drive of child pornography at a north side business has been arrested.

Donald Matthew Basta, 36, was arrested Sunday for Possession of Child Pornography with Intention to Promote then released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Police told KTAB and KRBC an employee at an undisclosed north side business learned their co-worker, Basta, had a hard drive of child pornography.

That hard drive was seized from the business and a second search warrant was executed at Basta’s home on the 800 block of Harwell Street, where police say he surrendered additional child pornography items.

