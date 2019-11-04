Abilene man accused of pointing gun at family during presumed road rage incident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of pointing a gun at a family during a presumed road rage incident has been arrested.

Corey Waldrop, 24, was taken into custody for two counts of Aggravated Assault Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a gas station near the intersection of S 27th Street and Buffalo Gap Road just before noon and found Waldrop being detained by other law enforcement, according to an arrest report.

The report states Waldrop matched the description of a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at a victim during a presumed road rage incident. The victim was in the car with his juvenile daughter and his mother.

A handgun and two loaded magazines were found in Waldrop’s vehicle after he gave consent to search.

Waldrop remains held in jail on bonds totaling more than $32,000.

Latest Posts: