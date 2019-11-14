Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child under 11 indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 11 has been indicted.

Hector Martinez, 30, was indicted Thursday for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Court documents state a child came forward and said she was sexually assaulted by Martinez on multiple occasions beginning when she was under the age of 11.

The child described various instances of sexual assault and said the abuse, “has happened more than one time but less than five times,” according to the documents.

Martinez was arrested in April 2018 and has been held without bond for an unrelated Immigration charge.

