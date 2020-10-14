Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child has been arrested.

Aaron Hooper, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child (Continuous) after he was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury.

Court documents say Hooper inappropriately touched the child for years – from 2015 to 2018 – and made her inappropriately touch him on at least one occasion.

Hooper was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

