ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing two children for years has been arrested.
Juan Gonzalez, 58, was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child and five counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact in connection to the alleged abuse.
Court documents reveal Gonzalez is a accused of inappropriately touching two children – one under the age of 17 and one under the age of 14 – on several different occasions.
Gonzalez is being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.
