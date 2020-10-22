ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing two children for years has been arrested.

Juan Gonzalez, 58, was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child and five counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact in connection to the alleged abuse.

Court documents reveal Gonzalez is a accused of inappropriately touching two children – one under the age of 17 and one under the age of 14 – on several different occasions.

Gonzalez is being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.

Latest Posts: