Abilene man accused of sexually abusing young child indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a young child has been indicted.

Paul Jonas, 63, was indicted Thursday for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in connection to an investigation that began in January.

Court documents state a child made an outcry to police saying Jonas sexually abused her at his house in Abilene from 2012 to 2013, beginning when she was only 6-years-old.

This child was able to describe explicit acts of sexual abuse during an initial interview with police and corroborated those claims during a forensic exam.

She also said, “Jonas told her not to tell anyone because it was a secret,” according to the documents.

Jonas initially denied the allegations but the documents state that during follow-up interviews with investigators, he eventually admitted to touching the child inappropriately.

