Jonathan Cox of Abilene has been charged with a child sex crime.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl has been arrested.

Jonathan Cox was arrested Monday for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Court documents state a 15-year-old girl made an outcry in March 2020, saying she was sexually assaulted by Cox.

The documents detail the assault and allege the girl was telling Cox to stop and that it hurt.

A sexual assault examination also revealed sign of trauma.

Cox remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.