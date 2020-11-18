Abilene man accused of shooting victim twice to steal cell phone arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of shooting a victim twice in order to steal his cell phone has been arrested.

Damien Joiner, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened last week.

Court documents states a vehicle driven by a second suspect drove up to the victim’s house, and Joiner – who was later identified through a photo lineup – got out.

He brandished a gun, demanded money from the victim, then a struggled ensued, during which Joiner shot the victim twice – once in the back and once in the groin, according to the documents.

Joiner then took the victim’s cell phone and fled in the vehicle driven by the second suspect.

The documents reveal, “the Abilene Police Department has reason to believe that [the second suspect] and Joiner were also involved in another shooting where the victim was shot five times.”

Police have not arrested the second suspect, whose identity will be withheld until he is officially apprehended and charged.

Joiner remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

