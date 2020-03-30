Abilene man arrested after police find him parked in alley with underage girl

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested after police found him parked in an alley with an underage girl.

Mason Anders, 20, was taken into custody on the 3500 block of Hunters Glen Road Saturday morning and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Sexual Assault of a Child.

Police say they were called to the scene after someone reported a prowler in the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found Anders parked in the alley with the underage girl.

A subsequent investigation revealed Anders used an undisclosed social media app to contact the girl and arrange the meeting.

Anders was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $85,000.

