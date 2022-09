Mickey Essex was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Mickey Essex was taken into custody for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Thursday in connection to an incident that happened in 2018.

KTAB and KRBC are working to get more information on Essex’s arrest and will update this article soon.

He currently remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.