ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to an overnight fire that completely destroyed one home and burned another.

Jay Hunter Pace, 33, has been charged with Arson in connection to the fires on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

Taylor County Jail: Mug shot of Jay Hunter Pace, 33, arrested for Second Degree Felony Arson

A police report reveals Pace, “admitted to intentionally starting the fire.”

In a new report from police, the home where the fire began was rented out by Pace and another man. That home caught fire around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders arrived on scene to find a home fully engulfed in flames with fire also showing at one of the homes next door.

After a second alarm was sounded, crews were able to extinguish the fire at the first residence and stop the fire from spreading even further at the second residence.

Investigators say the first residence is a total loss and the second residence sustained $30,000 worth of damage.

All occupants were able to escape the homes without injury and are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

Police said Pace was stopped in the 4500 block of South First Street for a ‘separate incident,’ and he was then questioned. He allegedly made statements which incriminated him.

Jay Hunter Pace was arrested and is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on the charge of Second Degree Felony Arson.