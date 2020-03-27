Abilene man arrested for Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping in DFW

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Jessie Jimenez, 39, was taken into custody by the Abilene Police Department Swat team Friday.
The SWAT team was contacted to arrest Jimenez on the Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping warrants, both issued out of Kaufman County, Texas.
Police say Jimenez was arrested without incident.
KTAB and KRBC are still trying to get more information regarding the allegations against Jimenez.
Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.
