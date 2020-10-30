UPDATE: Abilene ISD employee arrested for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD employee has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Jacob Escobedo, 38, was taken into custody at a home on Parsons Road Thursday, according to the Abilene Police Department.

He’s now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $25,000 bond for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information on Escobedo’s arrest has been provided.

Escobedo’s jail booking sheet revealed he is a maintenance worker at Abilene ISD. AISD said he was terminated once the charges were learned.

AISD provided the following statement:

“Thursday morning, the Abilene ISD was made aware of the arrest of an individual who was employed in the district’s Maintenance Department. Immediately upon learning of the pending charges, the individual was terminated by the district. At no time was the former employee around students after we learned of the arrest and pending charges. According to the Abilene Police Department, the arrest stems from behavior that did not occur on district property. Because this is now a police matter, we will have no further comment on the situation and all questions regarding this case should be referred to the APD.” Abilene ISD

BigCountryHomepage will provide updates on this case as they become available.

Latest Posts: