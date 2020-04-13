Abilene man arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a child sex crime.
Leslie Campbell, 41, was taken into custody Friday for Sexual Assault of a Child.
Campbell’s arrest report states he is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile who is known to him.
No further information was disclosed.
Campbell has been released from jail.
Stick with BigCountryHomepage for updates on this case.
