Abilene man arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a child sex crime.

Leslie Campbell, 41, was taken into custody Friday for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Campbell’s arrest report states he is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile who is known to him.

No further information was disclosed.

Campbell has been released from jail.

